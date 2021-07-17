Video: Delightful Eddie Nketiah solo goal which levelled the scores with Rangers

Eddie Nketiah was in fine form this afternoon, and his goal against Rangers capped off a top performance for Arsenal.

The striker is currently linked with the exit door, but his work today may have manager Mikel Arteta questioning himself, although if young Eddie is unwilling to sign a new contract we may have no choice but to let him leave.

Nketiah didn’t only win the ball back with our side trailing, but after retrieving it, he beats two defenders to get into space for the shot, and tucks it neatly away.

Nketiah was definitely amongst our better performers this afternoon, alongside Nuno Tavares and Emile Smith Rowe, but it isn’t me who will be picks the team, and if he is only to get as many minutes as last term there is little point in him sticking around…

Patrick