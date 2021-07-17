Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Delightful Eddie Nketiah solo goal which levelled the scores with Rangers

Eddie Nketiah was in fine form this afternoon, and his goal against Rangers capped off a top performance for Arsenal.

The striker is currently linked with the exit door, but his work today may have manager Mikel Arteta questioning himself, although if young Eddie is unwilling to sign a new contract we may have no choice but to let him leave.

Nketiah didn’t only win the ball back with our side trailing, but after retrieving it, he beats two defenders to get into space for the shot, and tucks it neatly away.

Nketiah was definitely amongst our better performers this afternoon, alongside Nuno Tavares and Emile Smith Rowe, but it isn’t me who will be picks the team, and if he is only to get as many minutes as last term there is little point in him sticking around…

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Eddie Nketiah Rangers

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Tom k says:
    July 17, 2021 at 6:18 pm

    Still sell him to place 15 million or 20 the tops

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs