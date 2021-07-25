Video: Delightful two-touch finish by Folarin Balogun in yesterday’s pre-season victory

Folarin Balogun got himself amongst the goals yesterday as Arsenal went onto a 4-1 victory over Millwall.

The Gunners were supposed to be in action against Inter Milan yesterday in the Florida Cup, before both sides were forced to re-evaluate their plans after a number of positive Covid tests.

We opted to play against our Championship rivals in a behind-closed-doors friendly in London instead, and Balogun will be happy with his contribution.



Pictures courtesy of Arsenal TV

Does Willian’s assist put it on a plate for Balo or does he do all the hard work himself?

Patrick