Video: Delightful two-touch finish by Folarin Balogun in yesterday’s pre-season victory

Folarin Balogun got himself amongst the goals yesterday as Arsenal went onto a 4-1 victory over Millwall.
The Gunners were supposed to be in action against Inter Milan yesterday in the Florida Cup, before both sides were forced to re-evaluate their plans after a number of positive Covid tests.
We opted to play against our Championship rivals in a behind-closed-doors friendly in London instead, and Balogun will be happy with his contribution.
Pictures courtesy of Arsenal TV
Does Willian’s assist put it on a plate for Balo or does he do all the hard work himself?
Patrick
It’s funny how everyone plays like Messi in pre season friendlies.
Willian!!! showing great speed, Laca with the flamboyant back heel, Balogun surging on to the ball and casually rounding the keeper.
Yet so often when the PL side starts all the confidence and flair drains away and we are back to safety first sideways backward passing.
Hopefully this season we take the swagger
into the real season.