Video – Dennis Bergkamp’s favourite goal ever (Not Scored for Arsenal)

Arsenal fans have always been in awe of the famous goal by Dennis Bergkamp against Newcastle, which has often been described as the best Premiership goal ever by such illustrious names like Thierry Henry, but surprisingly the great Flying Dutchman himself thinks that “that goal” was bettered by the one he scored against Argentina in the World Cup Quarter Final in 1998.

In a long Q&A session in the Mail with Martin Keown, they discussed the goal against Newcastle, and then Bergkamp was asked what his favourite goal was, and here is his answer…

BERGKAMP: Argentina (in the 1998 World Cup quarter-final) was more special for me. It’s the experience of so many hours of controlling balls, finishing, footwork, balance. KEOWN: That was special. You control a 60-yard ball with one touch, lose your defender with the second, then score with the outside of your right foot. You could always take the ball whichever way you wanted. It was as if you had hooks on the end of your feet! BERGKAMP: Twinkle toes! I call it being comfortable on the ball. I didn’t have to look for the ball at my feet. I knew it was there. I could do that blindfolded.

There were some brilliant Dutchmen in that team, but they still couldn’t win the elusive World Cup trophy, with France beating Brazil in the Final, but Bergkamp was still proud of that goal that got them to the Semi-Finals.

Here are the highlights of the game, and it is well worth waiting until the end to see Dennis’ favourite ever goal…

Enjoy