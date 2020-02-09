Video – Did Arsenal make a huge mistake choosing Arteta over Ancelotti?

Carlo Ancelotti is doing far better than Mikel Arteta right now.
When Arsenal appointed Mikel Arteta he was not the only option available, Carlo Ancelotti was also on the market and he ended up at Everton.
I personally was opposed to Arteta being appointed and made that clear in various articles at the time, however, I am satisfied with the improvement the team has shown so far, if not bowled over.
But there are some fans out there that are not impressed at all with Arteta, especially in comparison to Ancelotti and Lee Gunner is certainly one of them.
He has put together this video and he makes some very valid points.
Ancelotti wasn’t my choice for us either, i think ultimately it will pan out he is yesterday’s manager. He has certainly transformed Everton and got a bit of managerial bounce. Arteta is a rookie, he is learning on the job and he is a modern coach. I may be wrong but out of the two, i would have chosen Arteta because i feel that Ancelottis best days are behind him and i hope Artetas are in front of him but we will only know in a few years time.
I agree with yougiven time and backing of the board he will be brill for us don’t forget we have been poor for awhile now
I know it’s opinion, but I don’t really like articles like this.. Arteta’s only been in the job 5 minutes.. and deserves our support! Although if we lose to Everton in a couple of weeks, I may feel differently 😂 Only kidding!