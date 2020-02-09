Video – Did Arsenal make a huge mistake choosing Arteta over Ancelotti?

Carlo Ancelotti is doing far better than Mikel Arteta right now.

When Arsenal appointed Mikel Arteta he was not the only option available, Carlo Ancelotti was also on the market and he ended up at Everton.

I personally was opposed to Arteta being appointed and made that clear in various articles at the time, however, I am satisfied with the improvement the team has shown so far, if not bowled over.

But there are some fans out there that are not impressed at all with Arteta, especially in comparison to Ancelotti and Lee Gunner is certainly one of them.

He has put together this video and he makes some very valid points.

