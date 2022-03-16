Arsenal find themselves trailing early into the second half after Diogo Jota put Liverpool ahead.

Both sides put up a good fight in the first 45 minutes but neither side was able to make that breakthrough, but the Reds haven’t had to wait too long into the new half.

Fingers may be pointed at Aaron Ramsdale here as much as much as the goalscorer deserves praise after being beaten down by his inside post by Jota’s strike.

JOTA SCORES! ⭐ Liverpool take the lead through Diogo Jota, who squeezes a shot past Ramsdale's near post. pic.twitter.com/trhvT4KPbl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 16, 2022

The goalkeeper hasn’t made many mistakes throughout the current season, so it seems harsh to be overly harsh on him showing he is human here, but he should have done better nonetheless.

Patrick