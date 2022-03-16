Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Diogo Jota takes advantage of Ramsdale mistake to open the scoring

Arsenal find themselves trailing early into the second half after Diogo Jota put Liverpool ahead.

Both sides put up a good fight in the first 45 minutes but neither side was able to make that breakthrough, but the Reds haven’t had to wait too long into the new half.

Fingers may be pointed at Aaron Ramsdale here as much as much as the goalscorer deserves praise after being beaten down by his inside post by Jota’s strike.

The goalkeeper hasn’t made many mistakes throughout the current season, so it seems harsh to be overly harsh on him showing he is human here, but he should have done better nonetheless.

2 Comments

  1. Websurfer says:
    March 16, 2022 at 9:57 pm

    Leno back in goal, please.

  2. Reggie says:
    March 16, 2022 at 11:22 pm

    Poor goalkeeping but he is learning. The big games are massive learning curves for him. He is very immature in a lot of way but very mature in others. He just needs to learn the finer points, cross the T’s and dot the I’s.

