Video: Do Arsenal need to prioritise Ceballos signing? Assists and best bits

Dani Ceballos has been impressing on loan at Arsenal this season, but will we be prioritising his signature in the coming window?

Ceballos joined on a season-long loan from Real Madrid last summer, although no option to buy is believed to have been included in the deal. The 23 year-old has been one of our most consistent performers this season, despite injuries hampering his progress, but it remains to be seen whether we will move to extend his stay.

The biggest obstacle in the deal may well be the asking price. Thanks to the Coronavirus, finances of a number of clubs, including our own, have taken serious hits with the recent suspension/cancellation of football, and how the transfer window is affected is yet to be seen.

Regardless of the situation, our club will no doubt be keen to either extend the stay of Ceballos, be it on another loan or on a permanent deal, or add another creative player to our midfielder, and the midfielder has more than earned the right to be considered.

Check out some of his best bits below.

Should Arsenal do all they can to sign Dani permanently? Could he be key in our bid to climb back up the table?

Patrick