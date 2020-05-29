Video: Do not underestimate Reiss Nelson… Goals, Assists & Best bits

Reiss Nelson is currently on the fringes of the first-team for Arsenal, and with a host of rivals for his position his place is under threat.

The 20 year-old has been limited to less than 500 Premier League match minutes so far this term, spread over 11 matches, with the likes of Eddie Nkietiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka vying for the wide roles.

Nelson clearly has the potential to be a top player, and I fear that he will need more minutes to reach that potential, but at the same time I’m fed up of seeing our youngsters flourish elsewhere.

Serge Gnabry grew frustrated and left the club for Germany, and has since turned into a superstar for Bayern Munich, and I fear that Nelson could well end up ending up doing the same in time.

As you can see below, Nelson has talent, but as yet has failed to find a level of consistency in the senior side.

With three years remaining on his contract, he could well be in need of a loan to a Premier League side that could give him regular action, but Mikel Arteta may well be to work his magic on the training ground.

Should Nelson play ahead of Nketiah? Do we have too many players in that position to give him more minutes currently? Should we keep him at Arsenal next season or try and find him a loan in England?

Patrick