Video: Does Arteta have the answers to goalscoring issues?

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on the Arsenals strikers’ confidence after their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last night.

The Gunners have just the one Premier League goal from their last four appearances, which came from the penalty spot against Manchester United, and there is a growing worry about our lack of goals.

The manager was asked whether he would be forced to consider changing his system up top, with Willian having failed to show enough in the front-three, while neither Lacazette or Aubameyang are appearing overly confident at present.

The Arsenal boss is asked how he can rectify his side's lack of confidence up front 🙄🙄🙄 Also asked if he will consider Aubameyang for a move into the middle 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/rY9Mg1HZ1n — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 9, 2020

Is the manager’s system what is failing or are the personnel simply failing to live up to expectation?

Patrick