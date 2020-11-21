Arsenal Injury News Arsenal News

Video – Does Arteta look worried about Thomas Partey?

Arsenal’s deadline day signing Thomas Partey looked like the beast of a midfielder that Arsenal have always needed, but after just three full games he suffered a thigh strain, which Arteta has described as “significant” but he hasn’t given us any real indication about how long the Ghanian will be on the treatment table.

Does Arteta look worried to you?

7 Comments

  1. Declan says:
    November 21, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    Yes, and so am I.

  2. Jah son says:
    November 21, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    Arteta is in trouble. He’s playing a system that doesn’t suit his players and has backed himself in a corner by putting Ozil in exile. The media will eat Arteta alive if he dares to play Willian in the #10 position. Arteta’s system needs players as Aubameyang, Lacazette, Ozil and Pepe which are our four star players cannot handle the 3-4-3 system. Arteta is still a rookie but I think he can come good. His ego is also an issue.

    1. jon fox says:
      November 21, 2020 at 12:39 pm

      You are so wrong about his “ego! as to be laughable! MA is the greatest jewel in our clubs crown and so many naive blinkered fans just cannot see it. A shame for you personally when you are proven so laughable wrong, in a fair time . Time is what sillly fans deny their manager , foolishly!

  3. ken1945 says:
    November 21, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Jah son, no manager in the world can legislate for injuries – he has taken the decision with MO and it seems he’s going to get the massive backing from the owner.
    It’s down to him, so let’s give him the opportunity to prove himself.

    1. Jah son says:
      November 21, 2020 at 1:15 pm

      At ken
      And I have observed your very meticulous personality ” I think he can come good “

  4. vbhvguAdeola Orimoloye says:
    November 21, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    Nobody was talking about MO when we were beating mancity and Chelsea and lifting the FA cup but now when things are looking a little down everybody shouting MO

  5. Jah son says:
    November 21, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    I believe in every system of football. The problem is getting the players needed to suit.

