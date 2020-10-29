Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Early scare for Arsenal as Dundalk test debutant keeper

Dundalk midfielder Patrick McEleney has forced Alex Runarsson into an early stop with a long-range effort, hinting that Arsenal could well have a match on their hands.

Many neutrals are writing off the Irish side’s chances this evening, with their manager even hinting that his side are behind the Gunners in every aspect, but their players appear up for the challenge thus far.

Arsenal have rung the changes for tonight’s fixture, but anything but a win will simply not be acceptable for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Will Dundalk be able to make a game of it tonight?

