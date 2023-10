No lñonger after I had aid that Eddie needs a hat-trick but he only seconds later with a screamer from outside the box…

🚨🚨| GOAL: WHAT A GOAL BY NKETIAH FOR HIS HATTRICK!! Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United pic.twitter.com/6WHHMasJJt — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 28, 2023