Video: Eddie Nketiah beats his man before unleashing amazing effort in off the post

Eddie Nketiah has continued his fine form in pre-season with another delightful effort to put Arsenal 1-0 up over Watford.

The Gunners have named a mixed team for this friendly match, with Bernd Leno, Pierre-Emerick Auameyang and Pablo Mari joining a host of younger players.

It was Nketiah however who has taken the chance to stake a claim for minutes under Mikel Arteta in the upcoming season, scoring this delightful effort from just inside the box.



Pictures courtesy of Arsenal TV

Will Arteta be forced to give Nketiah his chance this season? Could the England Under-21 all-time scorer be playing for a move or for his chance?

Patrick