Video: Eddie Nketiah beats his man before unleashing amazing effort in off the post

Eddie Nketiah has continued his fine form in pre-season with another delightful effort to put Arsenal 1-0 up over Watford.
The Gunners have named a mixed team for this friendly match, with Bernd Leno, Pierre-Emerick Auameyang and Pablo Mari joining a host of younger players.
It was Nketiah however who has taken the chance to stake a claim for minutes under Mikel Arteta in the upcoming season, scoring this delightful effort from just inside the box.
Pictures courtesy of Arsenal TV
Will Arteta be forced to give Nketiah his chance this season? Could the England Under-21 all-time scorer be playing for a move or for his chance?
It’s lashing rain now!
Eddie is just one of those players that are phenomenal at a certain level but just cant make the step up.
Feel bad for him actually.
Not a bad goal from Azeez!
Azeez seemed to be wearing 35. Isn’t that Martinelli’s number?
Are you sure? because like you said GM wears number 35 unless there’s been a change.
Looks like number 35 on the AFC website highlights.
Starting side.
Eddie “shop windowed” well (lovely finish)
Elneny had a very good half, bossed the centre of the park along with ASL.
ASL again looks a real player. Very comfortable on the ball, and picks a pass beautifully – impressive.
Goal against – playing out from the back comedy time. Watford not at the races until then, so we give’ em one. Piddling about on our 6 yard line.
Willian – where do I start. Looks grossly out of condition, to the point of not being able to play EPL football. Anonymous in the 10 role (picked up whilst he was on 2nd half) … but oh dear !
2nd half side.
Partey – looks very promising for a far more influential season.
Pepe – at last realising he is one of our “go to, main men” and it shows.
ESR – This boy is just so good.
Tierney – Spent the half entirely in the Watford half getting forward down the left, grabbed a goal.
Agree with pretty much all of this AJ. Elneny at fault for their goal and nearly gave one away a few minutes before that. I’d hope our three main CMs would Partey, Sambi + another addition.
Willian’s body language was as terrible as his performance. He doesn’t look happy at all.
In addition to your other observations, I’d add that AMN had another great cameo. He came onto the left wing but seemed to be everywhere. Very slick and tidy. No.3 CM?
You are spot on Sean M – I overlooked the fact that yes, it was Elneny who was “mucking about” in our own box (6 yards) for their goal.
Will we never learn to “mix it up” from the back ?
If the situation dictates a long clearance – do it.
Agreed, although I thought he generally had a good half ( error aside) Elneny will never be more than a squad player at our place.
Partey & ASL could grow into something quite special for us, and if the press are to be believed we are still trying to land that “allusive” addition you refer to.
Unfortunately mate you’d have to shake me warmly by the throat to give AMN a mention – I’m not his “biggest fan”, but you make a very valid point.
Onto the “mind series” – then the real McCoy 🙂
AMN has a long way to go to win us all over, mate, but it’s a start!
Shame Nelson didn’t have all that much of an impact after his showing in Scotland, eh? And no Balogun at all this afternoon?
I missed first half – must admit I find the controls on the AFC live football screen almost unusable!
Likes (2nd half only):
Partey (imperious!)
Pepe (again sharp)
Lokonga (assured again)
AMN (good game but still unconvinced as hes so inconsistant)
Azeez (lovely cameo and goal, looks a natural)
Laca (contribution, not finishing)
Tierney (not a great game but ALWAYS showed on the overlap)