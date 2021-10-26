Video: Eddie Nketiah doubles our lead against his former side Leeds

Eddie Nketiah has put Arsenal 2-0 up over his former side Leeds United, giving us one foot in the next round of the EFL Cup.

Calum Chambers had put us 1-0 up moments after coming off the bench to replace Ben White early into the second-half, and we have now given ourselves some comfort by grabbing the second, and what a great goal it was.

Nketiah has lobbed the out-rushing goalkeeper inside the box, before controlling the ball, and placing his effort into the net, although his final touch may have been a little fortunate to have found the net.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Leeds United (Nketiah, 69') 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/18ILJ2CPWH — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 26, 2021

Was Nketiah lucky that the spin took it into the goal, or would his effort have gone in regardless?

Patrick