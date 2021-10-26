Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Eddie Nketiah doubles our lead against his former side Leeds

Eddie Nketiah has put Arsenal 2-0 up over his former side Leeds United, giving us one foot in the next round of the EFL Cup.

Calum Chambers had put us 1-0 up moments after coming off the bench to replace Ben White early into the second-half, and we have now given ourselves some comfort by grabbing the second, and what a great goal it was.

Nketiah has lobbed the out-rushing goalkeeper inside the box, before controlling the ball, and placing his effort into the net, although his final touch may have been a little fortunate to have found the net.

Was Nketiah lucky that the spin took it into the goal, or would his effort have gone in regardless?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Eddie Nketiah Leeds

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Jo-Gunz says:
    October 27, 2021 at 1:13 am

    It doesn’t matter?

    Reply
    1. Jo-Gunz says:
      October 27, 2021 at 1:14 am

      *It doesn’t matter.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs