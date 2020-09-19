Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Eddie Nketiah gives Arsenal the win in the dying minutes

Substitute Eddie Nketiah has come to the rescue for Arsenal against a gritty West Ham United popping up in the 85th minute to score the winning goal.

West Ham had been the dominant team but their inability to finish has cost them dearly. It was a neat goal from Arsenal starting with Bukayo Saka finding Dani Ceballos down the left-hand side who cooly slipped the ball to Nketiah who could not miss from just a couple of yards out.

Not every game is going to be easy on the eye and a walk in the park but all that matters is the three points and that is what Eddie has delivered them tonight.

  1. Adey says:
    September 19, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    We got no cards. Not bad altogether.

  2. Son says:
    September 19, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    This is more like it
    Fight to the finish
    And don’t stop until we win

    I never expected a walk in the park
    West Ham sit back and counter attack
    So I expected it to be really difficult
    Plus there’s no real creative force in the middle
    So great win from the boys

    COYG………

  3. Angelo says:
    September 19, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Westham really was more disciplined today, more organized… In the case of Arsenal, the passes were awful misunderstanding everywhere, strikers was left out in the cold, wasn’t such a wonderful performance but in the end we got win. Let’s hope for a better performance against Liverpool.

  4. Gily says:
    September 19, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    That was a hard fought win. We missed Tierney so much.
    Emi is better than Leno. He commands and organises his backline much better. And he has this physical presence, and rarely fluffs his grab.

  5. Mykel says:
    September 19, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Brilliant result. Great to play badly and bring home the 3pts than play brilliantly and earn a mere point or nothing at all. COYG.

    Cue the naysayers and the whining (if so n so was in the team ….things could have been better)….im waiting

