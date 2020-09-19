Substitute Eddie Nketiah has come to the rescue for Arsenal against a gritty West Ham United popping up in the 85th minute to score the winning goal.

West Ham had been the dominant team but their inability to finish has cost them dearly. It was a neat goal from Arsenal starting with Bukayo Saka finding Dani Ceballos down the left-hand side who cooly slipped the ball to Nketiah who could not miss from just a couple of yards out.

Not every game is going to be easy on the eye and a walk in the park but all that matters is the three points and that is what Eddie has delivered them tonight.

🔴 FT! Nketiah's goal gives Arsenal a 2-1 win over West Ham.

