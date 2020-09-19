Substitute Eddie Nketiah has come to the rescue for Arsenal against a gritty West Ham United popping up in the 85th minute to score the winning goal.
West Ham had been the dominant team but their inability to finish has cost them dearly. It was a neat goal from Arsenal starting with Bukayo Saka finding Dani Ceballos down the left-hand side who cooly slipped the ball to Nketiah who could not miss from just a couple of yards out.
Not every game is going to be easy on the eye and a walk in the park but all that matters is the three points and that is what Eddie has delivered them tonight.
🔴 FT! Nketiah's goal gives Arsenal a 2-1 win over West Ham.
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 19, 2020
Eddie Nketiah puts Arsenal back in front! 👊 pic.twitter.com/YRlB2dHsiF
— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 19, 2020
We got no cards. Not bad altogether.
This is more like it
Fight to the finish
And don’t stop until we win
I never expected a walk in the park
West Ham sit back and counter attack
So I expected it to be really difficult
Plus there’s no real creative force in the middle
So great win from the boys
COYG………
Westham really was more disciplined today, more organized… In the case of Arsenal, the passes were awful misunderstanding everywhere, strikers was left out in the cold, wasn’t such a wonderful performance but in the end we got win. Let’s hope for a better performance against Liverpool.
That was a hard fought win. We missed Tierney so much.
Emi is better than Leno. He commands and organises his backline much better. And he has this physical presence, and rarely fluffs his grab.
Brilliant result. Great to play badly and bring home the 3pts than play brilliantly and earn a mere point or nothing at all. COYG.
Cue the naysayers and the whining (if so n so was in the team ….things could have been better)….im waiting