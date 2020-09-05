Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Eddie Nketiah grabs hat-trick in just ten minutes for England U21

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah can’t stop`scoring for England at every level, and last night he grabbed three goals in a ten-minute spree just after half-time against Kosovo last night.

His amazing record from the U18’s to the U21s now stands at 30 goals from 30 appearances and he could have had a lot more before he finally found his shooting boots.

Watch his all round performance in this compilation video of his contribution to the game…

And here are all the goals, including one from Reiss Nelson as well…

