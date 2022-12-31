Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Eddie Nketiah joins the party with Arsenal’s third early after the break

Arsenal have wasted little time in adding their third of the game less than two minutes into the new half, with Eddie Nketiah getting the key touch to send it over the line.

The Gunners were ahead after less than 70 seconds when Bukayo Saka showed great composure to control and finish, and captain Martin Odegaard managed to double our lead later in the opening half.

This time it was Nketiah to get his name on the scoresheet, with more fine work from Gabriel Martinelli in the lead up to another goal.

