Video: Eddie Nketiah opens the scoring for Arsenal’s new season

Arsenal have taken just under 30 minutes to open the scoring in their opening Premier League match of the 2023-24 season against Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners have been the brighter of the two sides thus far, as you would have expected, but despite dominating much of the ball, we had been limited to very few clearcut chances.

That may all be about to change however after some fine work by Gabriel Martinelli down our left flank teed up the chance for our homegrown striker, who took his effort well to put us 1-0 up in the first-half.

Oh wow, that was lovely Gabriel Martinelli! 😮‍💨 Eddie Nketiah finishes the move to put Arsenal 1-0 up! 📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/2XLtMTycQj — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 12, 2023

Just as this post was to go up, we’ve since made it 2-0, and in some style… (Video to follow)

