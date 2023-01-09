Video – Eddie Nketiah quick double set ups fourth round clash with Man City

Eddie Nketiah has grabbed himself a quick brace to make it 3-0 on the night and has put the Gunners on course for a fourth-round clash with title rivals Man City.

Both goals were nicely taken by the young Englishman and will no doubt increase his confidence ahead of the North London derby at the weekend.

For quite a while this game was in the balance but not no more, three goals in almost 15 minutes has settled this game once and for all.