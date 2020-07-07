Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Eddie Nketiah sent off, a little harshly it has to be said

Eddie Nketiah was red-carded shortly after replacing Alexandre Lacazette following an intervention by VAR.

The referee initially gave a yellow card for what looked like an accidental coming together, however, video replays did show that it was serious foul play.

In all fairness to Nketiah, the ref, who had a straight view of the incident must have thought it was a genuine attempt to get the ball, that is what it looked like to me and that is why he got a yellow.

But in slow motion on video, it did look a bit rough.

