Video: Edouard shows Arsenal what they’re missing with super strike

Odsonne Edouard had been strongly linked with an Arsenal move in recent seasons, only to join Crystal Palace this summer instead, and he has just showed them what they are missing out on.

The former Celtic star has fired Patrick Vieira’s side into the lead with a wonderful strike in off the crossbar, but while Aaron Ramsdale would have needed something special to deny the effort, his view was blocked by the defender.


Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Could Arsenal try to tempt Palace into selling when we finally look to invest in a new goalscorer?

  1. Johnze says:
    October 18, 2021 at 9:53 pm

    Lol who needs edouard, that small guy that cost just above 10m and earns 70k per week, not good enough for us. We have a 110m rolls royce attack with auba and laca.

    1. JEMMAN says:
      October 18, 2021 at 10:00 pm

      Yet their combined goals this season is less than Salah’s. And Auba earns more than Salah per week. What a horror of a team we are having. What a horror of an owner we are having finally what a cameo board we have.

      1. Johnze says:
        October 18, 2021 at 10:07 pm

        We cant blame the owner here. He just does not seem to care that much but still pour enough money in the club that we just should be using better (manager, chief tranfer etc…) if we wanted to compete for an european conference league spot.

