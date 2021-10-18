Video: Edouard shows Arsenal what they’re missing with super strike

Odsonne Edouard had been strongly linked with an Arsenal move in recent seasons, only to join Crystal Palace this summer instead, and he has just showed them what they are missing out on.

The former Celtic star has fired Patrick Vieira’s side into the lead with a wonderful strike in off the crossbar, but while Aaron Ramsdale would have needed something special to deny the effort, his view was blocked by the defender.



Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Could Arsenal try to tempt Palace into selling when we finally look to invest in a new goalscorer?

