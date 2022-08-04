Video: Edu & co interviewed at Arsenal’s All or Nothing global premiere

The Amazon All or Nothing global premiere for the Arsenal edition of the docuseries has been released today, with the opening three episodes released and available on Amazon Prime today.

The documentary has been long-awaited, with it having been known since before the previous season had begun that filming had been taking place, and there are a number of incidents which fans will be keen to see for themselves.

Whilst many have focused on the situation which unfolded between the club manager and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with him not only stripped of the captaincy but eventually moved on for nothing in early 2022, there will be plenty more talking points to look forward to also.

On the r̶e̶d̶ blue carpet 😎 🍿 Check out all the action from the global premiere of All or Nothing: 𝗔𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗹 📺 Episodes 1-3 are available NOW on Prime Video#AONArsenal pic.twitter.com/Ty3eLq5ZhO — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 4, 2022

I can’t wait to get a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes, and the surprises which are in store in what was a bit of a rollercoaster of a season.

Have many of you mapped out time to watch the opening episides today?

