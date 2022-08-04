Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Edu & co interviewed at Arsenal’s All or Nothing global premiere

The Amazon All or Nothing global premiere for the Arsenal edition of the docuseries has been released today, with the opening three episodes released and available on Amazon Prime today.

The documentary has been long-awaited, with it having been known since before the previous season had begun that filming had been taking place, and there are a number of incidents which fans will be keen to see for themselves.

Whilst many have focused on the situation which unfolded between the club manager and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with him not only stripped of the captaincy but eventually moved on for nothing in early 2022, there will be plenty more talking points to look forward to also.

I can’t wait to get a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes, and the surprises which are in store in what was a bit of a rollercoaster of a season.

Have many of you mapped out time to watch the opening episides today?

Patrick

Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our opening game against Crystal Palace

  2. I definitely warmed to the players the management and josh, seem like sensible people. I think Saka is definitely the Jewel in the crown player at Arsenal…….

