Video: Elneny blasts from distance to give Arsenal clear lead

Mo Elneny has come off the bench to fire Arsenal into a 3-1 lead, and Olympiacos will now have a mountain to climb when they come to the Emirates next week.

The Gunners had dominated for 75 minutes of the match, but the 15 minutes which they lost focus could have seen them concede twice, and both times it was silly mistakes in defence where we gifted away possession.

Luckily we can put that behind us now thanks to Gabriel and Elneny’s late goals, and the last one came out of nowhere.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Check out more Arsenal Videos Here.