Video: Elneny opens the scoring early with the half-volley

Mohamed Elneny has opened the scoring inside the opening five minutes of play, putting Arsenal ahead over Newcastle.

The Magpies will be hoping they can overturn the early deficit to close in on safety from relegation, but that may be tough to achieve.

Despite fielding a much-changed side, our side have wasted little time in breaking the deadlock, with Elneny mopping up after Aubameyang failed to get his shot away.



Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Can Arsenal make this a rout at St James’s Park?

Patrick