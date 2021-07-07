Video – Emi Martinez brilliant in penalty shoot-out as Argentina reach Final

While we have all been engrossed in the Euros on this side of the World , the South Americans have been doing the same with the Copa America.

Last night we had the strange combination of two ex-Arsenal keepers in the semi-final between Columbia and Argentine for a place in the final against Brazil.

Lionel Messi has never won the Copa America, and he was full of praise for Emi Martinez after he made the all-important saves that got him to the Final one for one last crack at the title.

We all know that Martinez left Arsenal to realise his dream of being Number One for his country, and he has certainly got his wish, which may not have happened if he had stayed at Arsenal as backup to Bernd Leno….

Here is the highlights compilation from the official Copa America youtube channel with both Arsenal’s old boys in action….