Video – Emi Martinez shows his tears after brilliant FA Cup Final display

You simply cannot deny how loyal and patient Emiliano Martinez has been to Arsenal over the yeards. He joined the club at just 18 years old and it is only now after 12 years as an Arsenal keeper that he has had a run in the first team, but boy has he grasped his chance with both hands!

Not only has he been excellent in our League games, he has now also played and won in his first ever final with the Gunners. It is little wonder he found it hard to control his emotions after the game…

A true loyal Gooner. Let’s hope Arteta gives him a new contract quickly…

And then he rang his family……