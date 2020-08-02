Video – Emi Martinez shows his tears after brilliant FA Cup Final display

You simply cannot deny how loyal and patient Emiliano Martinez has been to Arsenal over the yeards. He joined the club at just 18 years old and it is only now after 12 years as an Arsenal keeper that he has had a run in the first team, but boy has he grasped his chance with both hands!
Not only has he been excellent in our League games, he has now also played and won in his first ever final with the Gunners. It is little wonder he found it hard to control his emotions after the game…
A true loyal Gooner. Let’s hope Arteta gives him a new contract quickly…
And then he rang his family……
“I had seen my dad crying late at night because he could not pay the bills. I remember the day that me and my brother ate and not my mum and dad.”
Martinez now an FA Cup champion crying as he presumably video calls his family.
Beautiful story.
— The Arsenal (@DareToWenger) August 1, 2020
What a keeper.
Suprised us,all how good he is.
I am so pleased for him.Why did it take so long for our Management to recognise his potential and more importantly, to give him an opportunity to play for us?How many others have slipped through the net in this way.Let’s hope under our young, talented Manager, youth is given a real chance, not just in Cup competitions.Leno is a very good goalkeeper, but he does not have the commanding presence of Martinez.
Youth?
I need to tell you that Martinez is just six months younger than Leno!
Pat, I am aware of his age, but you have missed the point which is why has it taken ten years to give him a proper opportunity?
i got what you was saying Grandad, also he hasnt been here 12 years, pretty sure he joined in the 09/10 season which makes 10/11 years.
I do believe he is better all round than Leno, he’s really good in the air, he commands the box really well and i believe that gives our defense more comfort.
I really hope he is given the chance next season to make the no 1 spot his own
Theirs a rumor going around that Chelsea will sit down with his agent next week to talk about him becoming there new number 1, I will be so sad if he ends up at Chelsea.