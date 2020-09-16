Video: Emi Martinez thanks Arsenal’s fans upon Aston Villa announcement

Emiliano Martinez has joined Aston Villa this month, but had one last request upon his exit, to thank the Arsenal fans for their contribution and support.
The Argentine shotstopper joined the club a decade ago, but only enjoyed limited first-team action until lately.
Martinez took full advantage of Bernd Leno’s recent injury to play a starring role in our push for FA Cup glory, before helping our side to beat Liverpool at Wembley to win the Community Shield last month.
The German will return to his role as first choice, having also enjoyed an amazing campaign in which he was voted as second best in the bid to become Arsenal’s Player of the Year for 2019-20, but Emi’s contribution will not be forgotten.
Before leaving, @EmiMartinezz1 had one final request: to do a leaving interview to speak to the fans one last time ❤️
📺 This is Emi's farewell to the Arsenal family… pic.twitter.com/rlaGSQkLVy
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 16, 2020
Did Emi deserve a shot at keeping his first-team role at Arsenal or was Leno simply too good to bench?
Patrick
Feels sad to see him leave but I wish him all the best! A true Arsenal man for sure!
All the very best, Emi and thanks for everything!
Maybe come home in the future? 🙂
Au revoir Martinez….. I really would’ve liked for him to stay, or move to a top team outside of England, but well, I wish him luck at Villa (except against us 😈😀). I just hope his replacement is capable enough. Over to Runarsson (already concluded, apparently) bienvenue 🙂
This was a sad departure.. but at least ONCE we managed to sell a player for decent fee after impressive displays, rather than constant clearing out the deadwood cheaply!
Very sad to see him go, but it’s one those situations which has worked out great for everyone.
For Martinez: A big pay raise, regular football in the EPL, and if his forms continues, one would imagine Argentina’s main keeper in the not to distant future.
For Arsenal: Surprise cash windfall at a time we’re desperate for cash, 2 trophies, and European football, that Martinez played a key role in.
I wish him all the best! I will be watching a bit of Villa from now on.
I think his ambition for Argentina might have been the strongest factor to seek guaranteed first team football.