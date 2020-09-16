Video: Emi Martinez thanks Arsenal’s fans upon Aston Villa announcement

Emiliano Martinez has joined Aston Villa this month, but had one last request upon his exit, to thank the Arsenal fans for their contribution and support.

The Argentine shotstopper joined the club a decade ago, but only enjoyed limited first-team action until lately.

Martinez took full advantage of Bernd Leno’s recent injury to play a starring role in our push for FA Cup glory, before helping our side to beat Liverpool at Wembley to win the Community Shield last month.

The German will return to his role as first choice, having also enjoyed an amazing campaign in which he was voted as second best in the bid to become Arsenal’s Player of the Year for 2019-20, but Emi’s contribution will not be forgotten.

Before leaving, @EmiMartinezz1 had one final request: to do a leaving interview to speak to the fans one last time ❤️ 📺 This is Emi's farewell to the Arsenal family… pic.twitter.com/rlaGSQkLVy — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 16, 2020

Did Emi deserve a shot at keeping his first-team role at Arsenal or was Leno simply too good to bench?

