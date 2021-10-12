Video: Emile Smith Rowe breaks duck for the England Under-21s

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has scored his first goal for the England Under-21s last night as he helped them to victory.

The 21 year-old scored the only goal of the match last night as he kept the Three Lions in contention to qualify from the group, sitting two points behind both Albania and the Czech Republic, with a game in hand over the former.

Emile Smith Rowe scores for England U21s. Rapid break, calm finish. pic.twitter.com/ph7r0T7GMH — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 11, 2021

There is still plenty of time to qualify, and you would expect us to get over the line, but the important thing is that our midfielder’s goal contribution is on the up, and we are here to celebrate it.

Patrick