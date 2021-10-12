Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Emile Smith Rowe breaks duck for the England Under-21s

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has scored his first goal for the England Under-21s last night as he helped them to victory.

The 21 year-old scored the only goal of the match last night as he kept the Three Lions in contention to qualify from the group, sitting two points behind both Albania and the Czech Republic, with a game in hand over the former.

There is still plenty of time to qualify, and you would expect us to get over the line, but the important thing is that our midfielder’s goal contribution is on the up, and we are here to celebrate it.

Patrick

Posted by

3 Comments

  1. Sue says:
    October 12, 2021 at 10:06 am

    What a run!! Lovely finish; also picked up MOTM – fantastic!

    Plus, Auba scored/assisted 👍
    Pepe scored 👍
    Azeez scored a beauty 👍

    1. Declan says:
      October 12, 2021 at 10:09 am

      Read on Twatter we broke the record for number of players from one club scoring on international duty.
      Fantastic run from ESR and great finish.

  2. gunnerforlife says:
    October 12, 2021 at 10:25 am

    Great for ESR, fantastic. Keep it up in the PL, lad.

