Video – Emma Hayes slams her “underperforming” Chelsea side after Cup Final defeat to Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women deservedly got their reward of the Conti Cup after beating Chelsea at the third attempt this season, because to be honest the Gunners were by far the better team in all three games.

But the Chelsea boss Emma Hayes made no secret of her anger at her players in the after-match press conference. She said: “It was just basics; the amount of one v one duels and first and second situations that they dominated today is the thing that I am most disappointed with.

“So many players played poorly, I don’t think anyone in our team played well today. When you have so much to do, I think the third goal killed the game off but for me, that wasn’t a defining moment in the game.

“I think sometimes losing games like this serve as a reminder of all of the work that you have to do to stay on top. Congratulations to Arsenal, they were by far the better team.”

I don’t agree with Emma, Arsenal got the result at Crystal Palace, but Chelsea didn’t “underperform” as they were not as good as the mighty Arsenal Women in all the games we’ve met this season.

If anything Chelsea were justly wrongly overconfident and they finally paid the price.

Michelle Maxwell

Jonas can’t hide his happiness at finally winning a trophy with the Arsenal Women’s team.

“I’m so proud!” – Full press conference….…

