Video: England squad confirmed with Arsenal wonderkid included

Bukayo Saka has been selected for the England squad for the upcoming European Championships.

Gareth Southgate recently named an initial 33-man squad ahead of the tournament, knowing he would have some time before the June 2 deadline to cut seven names from that list, and our boy wonder Saka has made the final cut.

Saka is well-deserving of his place in the squad, and with the semi-final and final of the tournament to be played in England, the whole country will be excited about our chances of bringing a trophy home at last.

  1. PJ-SA says:
    June 1, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    I can see Saka not playing in our 1st couple games next season to get a rest unfortunately for us.

