Right now, Arsenal sit joint top of the standings courtesy of an impressive 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday afternoon at Craven Cottage.

Obviously, we cannot get carried away, Fulham were woeful and based on what I saw in this game they are going down come the end of the season.

But that is not Arsenal’s fault, all the lads could do was play well, win and keep a clean sheet and that is exactly what they did.

There will be harder games for sure but for now, let’s enjoy the moment while we can.