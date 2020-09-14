Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Enjoy the perfect start to the season Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Right now, Arsenal sit joint top of the standings courtesy of an impressive 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday afternoon at Craven Cottage.

Obviously, we cannot get carried away, Fulham were woeful and based on what I saw in this game they are going down come the end of the season.

But that is not Arsenal’s fault, all the lads could do was play well, win and keep a clean sheet and that is exactly what they did.

There will be harder games for sure but for now, let’s enjoy the moment while we can.

  1. Sue says:
    September 14, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve watched our highlights!! Just trying to work out what I loved more – Auba’s goal or Holding’s transformation into Ronaldinho?! 😆
    What a fantastic weekend in the premier league! You can see why it’s the best league in the world! And we’re top of it 😂😂 COYG

    1. Adega Olatunji says:
      September 14, 2020 at 3:38 pm

      To make it sweeter, Spurs lost their first game and frustrated

