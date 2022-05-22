Video: Everton pull one back to deny Arsenal the perfect first half

Donny Van De Beek has found himself alone in the box to pull Everton to within one goal of Arsenal just before the break.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah had given us reason to think that today’s fixture could go completely according to plan, but our teamtalk at the break will now have a different take from Mikel Arteta.

Dominic Calvert Lewin has managed to beat the defender with his low cross into the box, and Rob Holding appeared to leave it to roll past him, much to the delight of Donny who had the simplest of chances to tuck away.

Pictures courtesy of CNBC

The on-loan Man United midfielder has only been on the pitch 10 minutes after replacing Doucoure, but could potentially have a say in how this game ends with the score at 2-1 at the break.

Patrick