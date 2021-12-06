Video: Everton punished straight after VAR decision by Odegaard goal

Martin Odegaard has put Arsenal ahead away against Everton, only moments after the Blues thought they had scored the opener.

The Merseyside club just had the ball in the back of the net after Townsend’s free-kick was headed in by Richarlison, only for VAR to decide the Brazilian was offside.

Almost straight after however, as we run down the left before laying Kieran Tierney off to cross into Martin Odegaard to place his effort into the net.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport

We could argue that Everton should also be down to 10-men after what looked to be a deliberate stamp on Tomiyasu from Godfrey, and we will share the videos for both the disallowed goal and the ‘stamp’ shortly.

Patrick