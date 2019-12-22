Video – Everton v Arsenal match highlights – an improved performance

Everton v Arsenal – An improved defence and midfield performance help secure an away point and clean sheet.

The Everton v Arsenal draw yesterday afternoon may not have been an entertaining spectacle but it was still a better place to be in than the one we all found ourselves in after the 3-0 Man City defeat.

There is obviously no goals to relish in this video but there is enough there to feel positive about going forward and that alone makes it well worth viewing.

This particular highlights video comes from the official Arsenal Youtube channel.

