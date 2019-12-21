Video – Everton v Arsenal match preview from an Everton perspective

Everton v Arsenal match preview video from a Toffee fan.

It has to be said that this particular Everton fan was fairly complimentary about Arsenal. Well, everyone except the defence.

In fact, if you took his Liverpool accent out and put in a cockney accent he would sound like an Arsenal fan the way he his describing Everton’s problems. They seem to be exactly the same complaints that we have, lack of aggression, rubbish defence and so on.

He does not come across full of confidence and basically has no idea what sort of Everton team he will see on display today. A bit like Arsenal fans when it comes to what sort of performance they can expect from the lads.

Anyway, have a watch of this Everton v Arsenal match preview video from Toffee Talk Youtube channel. It is always interesting to see what the opponents think ahead of a big game.

Watch more Arsenal videos here