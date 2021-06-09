Video: Every Bukayo Saka goal and assists from 2020-21 campaign

Bukayo Saka was recently voted as Arsenal’s Player of the Season for the 2020-21 campaign, and the club thought they’d celebrate his award with a skit including each of his goals and assists from the season.

The 19 year-old will currently be preparing for his first tournament with the senior England team, with Croatia to be their first opponents on Sunday afternoon in the group stage.

The youngster also scored his first ever goal for England when scoring the only goal against Austria in a friendly, and while every Arsenal fan will be behind him when he dons the white of his country, it is nice to be reminded of why he deserves his place on the plane.

Lil Chilli. Big impact. 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 goal and 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 assist 🔥 🌶 @BukayoSaka87 at his best! — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 8, 2021

The sky really is the limit for young Bukayo.

