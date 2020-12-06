Video – Every single goal and assist from Mesut Ozil for Arsenal

One absolute certainty is that we will not be seeing Mesut Ozil line up this evening for Arsenal against Tottenham, but any Gooners with a bit of spare time may enjoy watching all 120 goals and assists that the German midfielder has provided in his long years in the Arsenal team.
We are all probably feeling a bit nervous right now as we build up to the kick-off at 4.30, so we may as well fill in a bit of our spare time with this.
We know how much JustArsenal readers love talking about Ozil, so here is something for you to get your teeth into…
Aw, I miss these beautiful team goals
This guy beat the record for how fast he got to 50 PL assists and was top 2 in chances created in the PL each season for 5 years in a row until Emery and we have some numpty posting articles saying he only had 1 good season in 8. Crazy.
Sweet 👌
We don’t need him, crappy player, talentless, lazy won’t fit into the present squad.🤣🤣🤣🤣 who needs Ozil when we lack creativity. I watched Everton yesterday and am like wow. These are things some fans here say about this fantastic player, but they have not showed me a better way out of what Arteta has right now. Am bored with our present football. And 14th on the table???? Common. Yes it’s Pat, I have been reading but not commenting. Shout out to Sue, you still keep me warm baby🥰
OMG!!!! You’re back!!! 🥰 I’ve really missed you.. how are you? And how is Pat? Your household will be an interesting one today, haha!!
Aww what a great start to the day – Pat is back!!! 🥳🥳🥳 xx
😂😂😂😂 Sue baby love you so much, your energy is incredible and I feed on it. I just got tired of talking here babe, you know it’s like I want to get pregnant and I suspend Pat’s thing 😂😂😂😂. I miss Ozil. Am not back but be sure I read all your comments. Loves babe. Spurs are doing so well and I get to make Pat extra happy until it’s our turn. Crazy man 😂
Well you’d better pop in from time to time 😉 Don’t be a stranger!!
I’m so nervous about later… 🙈
Thanks, Pat, you’ve really made my day… and hopefully you’ll bring us some luck!!! 😍🙂 Haha crazy man 😆
Brilliant Mesut!
Anyone noticed all the adds on Facebook about pail. Who else thinks he’s paying for these? Ozil this ozil that. Your not even in the team. If your worried people will forget about you then you should of tried harder on your football and less on your image. I do t want the clothes you sell, I don’t care about your opinions. The club pays you to put the ball in the back of the net.