Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Video – Every single goal Arsenal have scored this season so far in 2022/23

It has been an incredible season for the Gunners and it has been a very very long time since we were top of the League at Christmas. So before we get back to action against West Ham tomorrow, let us look back at every single goal that the Gunners have scored so far in 2022/23

There have been 42 scored, so a feast awaits you for Christmas, and it is also amazing that they have spread across 14 different players scoring from all over the pitch.

Merry Xmas to you all!

———————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Mikel Arteta pre West Ham talks about injuries and Arsenal’s transfer window.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Arsenal NewsNow
January set to be the month that could make or break Arsenal
Even with the hype Mudryk is unlikely to improve Arsenal’s attack immediately
Jesus injury increases Arsenal’s reliance on two main players
Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs