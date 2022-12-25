Video – Every single goal Arsenal have scored this season so far in 2022/23

It has been an incredible season for the Gunners and it has been a very very long time since we were top of the League at Christmas. So before we get back to action against West Ham tomorrow, let us look back at every single goal that the Gunners have scored so far in 2022/23

There have been 42 scored, so a feast awaits you for Christmas, and it is also amazing that they have spread across 14 different players scoring from all over the pitch.

Merry Xmas to you all!

