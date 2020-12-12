Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Exiled Arsenal man opens account with amazing strike

Matteo Guendouzi has scored his first goal for on-loan side Hertha Berlin, having been loaned out by Arsenal in October.

The young Frenchman fell out with manager Mikel Arteta after his antics against Brighton shortly after the Project Restart, and at one point was forced to train alone as revealed by TheAthletic.

The midfielder has now scored an amazing goal against Borussia Monchengladbach today in the Bundesliga, and you can’t help but enjoy it.

Should Guendouzi return to Arsenal next season?

Patrick

Posted by

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Reggie says:
    December 12, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    Looks like he is playing every game for Hertha, still hope to see him and partey bulldouzing the opposition next year.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs