Video: Exiled Arsenal man opens account with amazing strike

Matteo Guendouzi has scored his first goal for on-loan side Hertha Berlin, having been loaned out by Arsenal in October.

The young Frenchman fell out with manager Mikel Arteta after his antics against Brighton shortly after the Project Restart, and at one point was forced to train alone as revealed by TheAthletic.

The midfielder has now scored an amazing goal against Borussia Monchengladbach today in the Bundesliga, and you can’t help but enjoy it.

Guendouzi Goal against Borrusia Modenglabach🔥🔥🔥🔥 Worldie. Top Corner pic.twitter.com/c0yWpo6rAh — DAVID NIRAN (@british_son) December 12, 2020

Should Guendouzi return to Arsenal next season?

