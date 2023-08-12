Video: Explosive Forest counter-attack alarms Arsenal late into the tie

Taiwo Awoniyi has given Arsenal cause for concern after cutting their lead over Nottingham Forest to one.

The Gunners had seemed comfortable with their 2-0 lead, dominating possession heavily throughout the match, with Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka’s goals making the difference. The alarm bell was rung late on however after they were hit by a rapid counter-attack which was finished off by a tidy Awoniyi finish.

Anthony Elanga's brilliant breakaway and Taiwo Awoniyi's pinpoint finish make it game on 👀 That's a stunning counter attack from Nottingham Forest! ⚡️ 📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/SPaxjk0pD5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 12, 2023

The goal caused a scare for our side who may have been a little too confident with their two-goal lead, but thankfully they were unable to punish us with a second before the final whistle was blown.

