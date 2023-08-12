Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Explosive Forest counter-attack alarms Arsenal late into the tie

Taiwo Awoniyi has given Arsenal cause for concern after cutting their lead over Nottingham Forest to one.

The Gunners had seemed comfortable with their 2-0 lead, dominating possession heavily throughout the match, with Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka’s goals making the difference. The alarm bell was rung late on however after they were hit by a rapid counter-attack which was finished off by a tidy Awoniyi finish.

The goal caused a scare for our side who may have been a little too confident with their two-goal lead, but thankfully they were unable to punish us with a second before the final whistle was blown.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Nottingham Forest Taiwo Awoniyi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs