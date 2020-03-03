Video – Extended highlights of Arsenal win over Portsmouth in FA Cup

Arsenal progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Portsmouth.

Arsenal are looking to win yet another FA Cup and extend their lead as the club with the most wins in the world’s oldest domestic cup competition.

Mikel Arteta made wholesale changes to the team that lost to Olympiacos last Thursday evening and the lads did not let him down.

This video, courtesy of the official Emirates FA Cup Youtube channel, is a good ten minutes long and is not one of those that whip through the goals in double-quick time.

