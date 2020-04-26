Video extra – 2019 League Cup Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal – End to end excitement

I’ve just realised that I haven’t added the highlights and goals from the amazing Liverpool v Arsenal 5-5 draw at Anfield in the League Cup earlier this season. It may have been scary to see our defence being run ragged and watching Mustafi score yet another own goal so early in the game made me extremely worried about the final outcome.

But come back we did and in impressive style. I am sure you remember the game but it was like a ping pong match and the Gunners soon equalised and then roared into a 3-1 lead. It looked like the game was ours and in fact we were in the driving seat right until the 93rd minute when yet another equaliser from the Reds made it Liverpool v Arsenal 5-5, and we were subjected to the awful penalty shoot-out…

I could watch this game again and again for the simple excitement, but it was an awful way to get knocked out!

Enjoy!