VIDEO EXTRA – The Day Arsenal beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeau

It was just over 14 years ago that Arsene Wenger took his Arsenal side to the Santiago Bernabeau stadium in Madrid, in front of a crowd of 80,000, and became the first team ever not to concede to the Spanish Galacticos in a European game in Spain.

The Gunners may have had Henry, Ljungberg and Fabregas in the side, but Real Madrid fielded illustrious names in Zidane, Beckham, Ronaldo, Robinho, Guti and Carlos, and were very hot favourites to knock out the very inexperienced Gunners.

But they got a massive shock when Thierry Henry scored the only goal of the game to pull off a legendary win.

Those were the days! Enjoy!