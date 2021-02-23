Arsenal News Gooner News

Video Extra – The Top 20 Arsenal goals in 2020

The Year 2020 was hardly a great one for Arsenal in the League, but we did manage to come away with an FA Cup trophy and A Community Shield to our name, and we scraped into the Europa League by the back door.

It was our first year under the reins of Mikel Arteta, who has had to come in and completely reorganize the team and management from top to bottom but at least we had some happy moments to look back on, and quite a few excellent goals.

I hope you look back at these with fondness, despite our current struggles..

Enjoy!

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs