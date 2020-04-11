Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

VIDEO EXTRA – Watch all 33 of Aubameyang’s goals in 2018/19 (and assists)

Our new superstar Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, scored two of Arsenal’s goals in our final game of the 2018/19 season against Burnley, making him joint winner of the Golden Boot.

Over the full length of last season, he scored 33 goals for the Gunners so as a special treat, here is a video showing every single goal and assist from our superstriker. Imagine how many he would have scored if he hadn’t missed so many sitters! lol….

Sit Back And Enjoy!

Posted by

10 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    May 18, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    Brilliant! My favourite goal? His 2nd against the spuds – superb ? Thank you Auba!!

    Reply
  2. gotanidea says:
    May 18, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    When Giroud was around, I was longing for a striker like Cavani and him. Good in the air, quick and lethal

    In his second season, I realized each striker has his own strength and weakness

    Now we need a more dominant target man and deadly wingers to vary our attacks, because we cannot rely on our creative midfielders

    Reply
    1. ForeverGooner says:
      May 18, 2019 at 3:54 pm

      ?????

      Reply
  3. Break-on-through says:
    May 18, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    Genuine quality, it’s been so long since we’ve had that killer instinct in the forward areas. Things don’t feel as difficult with a rebuild when you got strikers, plural, performing with the best of them in this league. How much better will it be when we get some devastating wide players, or the youngsters come of age, we have some of the main ingredients, and that should help us over the line in future. I really hope that Emery meant it when he said we need to find our very own VVD, we need a towering commander, we’ve all said it at one stage or another, good to hear Emery also believes so. Also the Ramsey replacement, I hope we really go all out on this one, and we get someone in who can just walk straight into the first team set up and perform like pure quality.

    Reply
  4. Xxnofx says:
    May 18, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    Could you do one on iwobi aswell please ,I know it would only be a 15 second video but surely he deserves one on here

    Reply
  5. Xxnofx says:
    May 18, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    Could you do one on iwobi aswell please ,I know it would only be a 15 second video but surely he deserves one on here

    Reply
  6. Xxnofx says:
    May 18, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    Amazing just watching a short video ,and you see some of the passes ozil pulls off effortlessly ,no one in that team comes close to him with the ease that he does it .
    He may not be everyone’s cuppa of tea ,but to me he’s class

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      May 18, 2019 at 2:49 pm

      ?

      Reply
    2. Rkw says:
      May 18, 2019 at 3:59 pm

      ??

      Reply
  7. Sue says:
    May 18, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    OT Aguero benched ? Gomes in goal for Watford.. this should, hopefully, be some game!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs