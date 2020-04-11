VIDEO EXTRA – Watch all 33 of Aubameyang’s goals in 2018/19 (and assists)

Our new superstar Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, scored two of Arsenal’s goals in our final game of the 2018/19 season against Burnley, making him joint winner of the Golden Boot.
Over the full length of last season, he scored 33 goals for the Gunners so as a special treat, here is a video showing every single goal and assist from our superstriker. Imagine how many he would have scored if he hadn’t missed so many sitters! lol….
Sit Back And Enjoy!
Brilliant! My favourite goal? His 2nd against the spuds – superb ? Thank you Auba!!
When Giroud was around, I was longing for a striker like Cavani and him. Good in the air, quick and lethal
In his second season, I realized each striker has his own strength and weakness
Now we need a more dominant target man and deadly wingers to vary our attacks, because we cannot rely on our creative midfielders
?????
Genuine quality, it’s been so long since we’ve had that killer instinct in the forward areas. Things don’t feel as difficult with a rebuild when you got strikers, plural, performing with the best of them in this league. How much better will it be when we get some devastating wide players, or the youngsters come of age, we have some of the main ingredients, and that should help us over the line in future. I really hope that Emery meant it when he said we need to find our very own VVD, we need a towering commander, we’ve all said it at one stage or another, good to hear Emery also believes so. Also the Ramsey replacement, I hope we really go all out on this one, and we get someone in who can just walk straight into the first team set up and perform like pure quality.
Could you do one on iwobi aswell please ,I know it would only be a 15 second video but surely he deserves one on here
Amazing just watching a short video ,and you see some of the passes ozil pulls off effortlessly ,no one in that team comes close to him with the ease that he does it .
He may not be everyone’s cuppa of tea ,but to me he’s class
?
??
OT Aguero benched ? Gomes in goal for Watford.. this should, hopefully, be some game!