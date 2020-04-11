VIDEO EXTRA – Watch all 33 of Aubameyang’s goals in 2018/19 (and assists)

Our new superstar Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, scored two of Arsenal’s goals in our final game of the 2018/19 season against Burnley, making him joint winner of the Golden Boot.

Over the full length of last season, he scored 33 goals for the Gunners so as a special treat, here is a video showing every single goal and assist from our superstriker. Imagine how many he would have scored if he hadn’t missed so many sitters! lol….

Sit Back And Enjoy!