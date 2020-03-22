VIDEO EXTRA – Watch Arsenal’s best 10 goals from our double-winning season 2001/02

As we are certainly not going to be seeing any more football, perhaps it’s time to reflect on some of Arsenal’s glory days. The first one I’m doing is 2001/02, the year that Arsene Wenger steered the Gunners to their second League and FA cup double in five years, with players like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Freddie Ljungerg, Robert Pires and many other legends in the side.

I personally think this team was just as good as the Invincibles and was a very happy year back in the times when I was going to every home game when possible.

Oh to be young again, and Oh for Arsenal to be great again!

