Video – FA Cup Final highlights 2020 as Arsenal stun Chelsea

Chelsea may have grabbed an early lead at Wembley yesterday, but with Arsenal having won on their six previous FA cup Finals it was never going to be the Final score was it.

The Emirates FA cup released a very short video last night just showing us the goals, but now they have released the Official Highlights from the FA CUP Final, so not just the goals, but the fouls, the bookings and sending off.

A glorious game for Arsenal fans…..

Enjoy again and again! Arsenal winning the AF Cup Final for the 14th time!