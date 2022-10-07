Fabio Vieira has won Arsenal’s September Goal of the Month award by a landslide, sweeping up a massive 61% of the voting.

This month we had seven nominees for the accolade, but it is almost as if there was just one team in the running, with all-but one of goals receiving less than 10% of the votes.

Summer signing Vieira picked up the award for his sensational strike from outside the box on his full debut in the Europa League win over FC Zurich, and you can watch the three most voted for goals from September below.

🏆 September Goal of the Month 🏆 🗳 Find out which of our fantastic strikes came out top today 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 7, 2022

Did any of the other goals deserve more credit?

Patrick