Video – Fabrizio Romano gives his info ahead of Mesut Ozil Q&A this evening

The Q&A this evening with Mesut Ozil is likely to be one of the most viewed live ever, and the big question on everyone’s mind will be if the German will be leaving Arsenal this month to join Fenerbahce.
Or is it all just a smokescreen after all?
This is Fabrizio’s view…
.@FabrizioRomano on Özil: “We are in the key days. He’s not going to announce his next club in his Q&A but we expect the final decision in two or three days just because Fenerbahce are pushing to sign him. He wants to find an agreement with Fenerbahce.” pic.twitter.com/PBV2gzRoLe
