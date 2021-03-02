Video: Fans in awe as Pablo Mari-Jamie Vardy footage emerges

Pablo Mari was one of a number of impressive performers for Arsenal as downed Leicester City 3-1 on Sunday.
While Willian and Nicolas Pepe have reaped the most praise for their work at one end of the field, this footage will also have you impressed by the defending on show.
Those keen social media users will have seen the memes which claim that Mari needs to allow Vardy out of his back pocket, and this video only goes to back-up the thoughts that the Spaniard was reasoning behind the 34 year-old’s struggles on the day.
It’s the day after the game, and I still can’t quite believe that Jamie Vardy got outpaced by Pablo Mari… pic.twitter.com/sQvMmPy4Pr
— LacaZte. (@LacaZte) March 1, 2021
With each passing season Vardy looses pace,He is still quick over ten yards but he can no longer maintain his speed .Age catches up with us all and he is no exception.Let us not delude ourselves, Mari is not quick and never will be.The same applies to Luis, Holding and to a lesser extent Gabriel who can motor once he has turned.