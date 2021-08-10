Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Fans show their anger despite Arsenal unveiling heart-warming video

Arsenal unveiled their third kit with an inspirational video around our heritage, and fans wasted no time in making their angst public.

The Gunners have been sharing images of their new blue kit today, with a host of first-team stars snapped in the new strip, and it truly is a delight.

I wouldn’t be shocked if this was to outsell this year’s home jersey, especially if this video gets as much credit as it deserves.

Unfortunately some sections of fans failed to enjoy the promotion as they should have, quickly diverting to the club’s failure to add to certain areas of the first-team squad.

Posted by

Tags Third kit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs