Video: Fans show their anger despite Arsenal unveiling heart-warming video

Arsenal unveiled their third kit with an inspirational video around our heritage, and fans wasted no time in making their angst public.

The Gunners have been sharing images of their new blue kit today, with a host of first-team stars snapped in the new strip, and it truly is a delight.

I wouldn’t be shocked if this was to outsell this year’s home jersey, especially if this video gets as much credit as it deserves.

Meet Len. Len is all of us. This is what it means to support The Arsenal ❤️ 🤝 @adidasfootball — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 10, 2021

Unfortunately some sections of fans failed to enjoy the promotion as they should have, quickly diverting to the club’s failure to add to certain areas of the first-team squad.

Can you ask #Len where are right back attacking midfielder CDM striker is @Arsenal — Simon (@SimonPowell87) August 10, 2021

@Arsenal What in the world is this? Another promo to get fans to buy another Jersey is criminal. You promised us marquee signings, well where are they? — Kraiggy (@Kruptos6) August 10, 2021